Overview

Dr. Carisa Sutherland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Sutherland works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.