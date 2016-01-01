Dr. Petris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carisa Petris, MD
Overview
Dr. Carisa Petris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Petris works at
Locations
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-8920
Mason Eye East3215 Wingate Ct Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-8920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carisa Petris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1962630673
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
