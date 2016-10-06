Dr. Liew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carisa Liew, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carisa Liew, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15655 Cypress Wood Medical Dr, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (713) 442-1700
-
2
Pauline Scott, MD, MBA13105 Wortham Center Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 442-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am 75 years old, and have seen many doctors, and Dr. Liew is one of the finest doctors that I have ever seen. Dr. Lieu is a very warm, pleasant and professional doctor; I cant say enough wonderful things about her...she is an outstanding doctor. W. (Bill) Brandon, Jr. 3403 Plum Brook Lane Missouri City, Texas 77459
About Dr. Carisa Liew, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306077060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
