Dr. Wasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carina Wasko, MD
Overview
Dr. Carina Wasko, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6131
- 2 2525b Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 798-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Glad to be there for treatment.
About Dr. Carina Wasko, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
