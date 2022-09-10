See All Dermatologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rizzo works at Long Island Mohs Surgery, P.C. in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD
Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD
8 (150)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD
8 (190)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Mohs Surgery, P.C.
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 27, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 745-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mohs Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Skin Cancer
Mohs Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?

    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr Rizzo was highly recommended by my good friend who is a dermatologist and teaches at NYU. She was everything he said she would be.
    Joel Brenner — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rizzo to family and friends

    Dr. Rizzo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rizzo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD.

    About Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831212265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Mohs Surgery fellowship with David Becker, M.D.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizzo works at Long Island Mohs Surgery, P.C. in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rizzo’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.