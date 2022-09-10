Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carina Rizzo, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Long Island Mohs Surgery, P.C.877 Stewart Ave Ste 27, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 745-0606
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Rizzo was highly recommended by my good friend who is a dermatologist and teaches at NYU. She was everything he said she would be.
- American College of Mohs Surgery fellowship with David Becker, M.D.
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell U NY
