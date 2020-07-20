Dr. Carin Litani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carin Litani, MD
Overview
Dr. Carin Litani, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Litani works at
Locations
Grande, Donald J, M.d.65 Walnut St Ste 480, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-7733Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Litani to have my lips done and I absolutely love them and love her! She is so professional and made my lips look gorgeous and so natural. When I was there we also decided that my chin and profile would look better if she added some filler and so she did and I am so happy with the results. Just the two small changes made a world of difference and made me feel so much more confident. She is a magician with injectables! She really has an aesthetic eye and is so good with details. I am so happy I found her as a doctor!
About Dr. Carin Litani, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Litani works at
Dr. Litani has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Litani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.