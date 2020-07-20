Overview

Dr. Carin Litani, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Litani works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.