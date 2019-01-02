Dr. Carin Lamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carin Lamm, MD
Dr. Carin Lamm, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
She was the best peds pulmonologist I have ever been to. It was by chance that we found her when our 5 year old was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. We were uncomfortable with the heightened risk of pulmonary edema and wanted to try CPAP with our child and she was open-minded to try it out even though she had never seen a child that young be open to CPAP but we worked together and our child was on CPAP for about 11 months before he didn't need it anymore. Dr. Lamm helped us avoid surgery.
- Sleep Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275500092
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamm speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.