Overview

Dr. Carin Hopps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hopps works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.