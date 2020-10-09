Overview

Dr. Carijean Queen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.