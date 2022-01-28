See All Dermatologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Carie Chui, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Dr. Carie Chui, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They completed their residency with Standford Univ

Dr. Chui works at Allura Skin & Laser Center in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Allura Skin & Laser Center Inc
    280 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 344-1121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

  • Mills Health Center

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Jan 28, 2022
Two visits, one for a second opinion on possible skin cancer and a second on a more routine growth. I arrived an hour late to my second appointment due to my fault, but they politely fit me in despite being busy. Dr Chui is an excellent diagnostician. She had a different opinion than my prior dermatologist on the skin cancer, who had prescribed a topical application of a chemo therapy ointment. Dr. Chui diagnosed the condition as not cancerous, which saved me from unnecessary and expensive treatment. My return visit to her confirmed her correct diagnosis. She is very pleasant and professional as a bonus, and I strongly recommend her without reservation to anyone.
    David — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Carie Chui, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1346341252
    • Standford Univ
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • UC-SF
    Dr. Chui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chui works at Allura Skin & Laser Center in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chui’s profile.

    Dr. Chui has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chui speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

