Dr. Caridad Fresneda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Fresneda works at SOUTH YONKERS FAMILY MEDICINE in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.