Dr. Cari Cordell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Cari Cordell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Cordell works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 300, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Limb Pain
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Sep 27, 2020
I found Dr. Cordell to be very professional in every way, from the first visit. I had severe arthritis in my left shoulder and had tried many other things and the pain got worse!!! She operated on me on Aug 26th. for a reverse shoulder replacement operation. I am doing so well that the physical therapy staff can't believe it (neither can I). She has always answered all my questions. Her assistant Kim has been quite responsive and quickly responds to any and all issues I had.
Sharyn Hamilton — Sep 27, 2020
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1407075732
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Dr. Cari Cordell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cordell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cordell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cordell works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Cordell’s profile.

Dr. Cordell has seen patients for Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

