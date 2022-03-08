Dr. Pierre-Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Pierre-Lambert works at
Locations
1
Practice1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1616
2
Heathrow OB-GYN1319 S International Pkwy Ste 1151, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1616
3
Orange City OBGYN932 Saxon Blvd Ste B, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-0839
4
Oviedo Women's Health Center2078 Winter Springs Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 453-2072
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guerrero is a very caring person and has a great personality!
About Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1205138559
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre-Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre-Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre-Lambert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre-Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pierre-Lambert speaks French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.