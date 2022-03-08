Overview

Dr. Carhine Pierre-Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University of New York-Buffalo School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Pierre-Lambert works at Primary Care Center at Lake Mary - South Sun Dr in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.