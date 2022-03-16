See All Podiatrists in Oxford, MS
Super Profile

Dr. Carey Williams, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carey Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Sunflower County Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.

Dr. Williams works at North Mississippi Foot Spec PC in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Mississippi Foot Spec PC
    1735 University Ave, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 744-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Sunflower County Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I had been having a lot of problems with my feet. It had gotten to where I could only wear one pair of my shoes. I was fortunate enough to find out this doctor was coming to my area once a week. The very first time I called I was surprised because I got to make an appt right away. I didn’t have to wait long. Dr. Williams and his entire team are awesome. So friendly and they never rush you. They all take time to listen. I had surgery on both feet this past summer. I have zero complaints. Dr. Williams and his team were perfect. I feel very blessed to have gotten to know these wonderful people.
    — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Carey Williams, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174557466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carey Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at North Mississippi Foot Spec PC in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

