Dr. Carey Rowan, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Carey Rowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carey Rowan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They completed their residency with GBMC
Dr. Rowan works at
Locations
1
Rowan Eye Center5305 Grand Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 847-0889
2
Eye Shop432 Cleveland St Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33755 Directions (727) 755-3937
3
Suncoast Outpatient Surgery Center4519 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 853-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The experience with Dr Rowan and his staff for cataract surgery was very professional. No problems with any part of the procedure. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Carey Rowan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1114981875
Education & Certifications
- GBMC
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan works at
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.