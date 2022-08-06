See All Ophthalmologists in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Carey Rowan, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carey Rowan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They completed their residency with GBMC

Dr. Rowan works at Rowan Eye Center in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan Eye Center
    5305 Grand Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 847-0889
  2. 2
    Eye Shop
    432 Cleveland St Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 755-3937
  3. 3
    Suncoast Outpatient Surgery Center
    4519 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 853-1851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Carey Rowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114981875
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GBMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carey Rowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.