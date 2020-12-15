Overview

Dr. Carey Lindemann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Lindemann works at Lindemann Family Medicine in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.