Dr. Carey Dachman, MD
Dr. Carey Dachman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Pain Therapy Associates, Ltd.455 S Roselle Rd Ste 104, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 352-5511Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
This is a GOOD man & a very fine doctor. Dr. Dachman cares! He has been an exceptional advocate for me, my Chronic Pain & my quality of life. Dr. Dachman - accurately, it has since been confirmed by Coloniscopies, etc., diagnosed me with Celiac (Gluten) Disease LONG BEFORE most anyone knew anything about it & well before grocery stores even knew that carrying it made ANY SENSE. Let alone, knowing what it meant. This was around 2008 or 9. There was ONE Gluten-Free grocery store in the Chicago area & if you didn’t live near it it was a long drive to get there. My wife & I did that every couple of weeks or so - & it was expensive. You could say, too then, that Dr. Dachman also saved my 80-year-old mother, whom I told “this doctor” said was hereditary & that she likely had it. She has it much worse than I do & she has altered her life around it - from Florida - indirectly because of Dr. Dachman. Sure, his specialty may be Rheumatoid Arthritis, but compassion for Chronic Pain is his life!
About Dr. Carey Dachman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Dachman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dachman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dachman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Dachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dachman.
