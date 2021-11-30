Overview

Dr. Carey Dachman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Dachman works at Pain Therapy Associates in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.