Overview

Dr. Carey Cullinane, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Cullinane works at City of Hope South Bay in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.