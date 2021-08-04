Overview

Dr. Carey Cottle Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Cottle Jr works at Crossroads Psychiatric Group in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.