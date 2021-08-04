Dr. Carey Cottle Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottle Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey Cottle Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carey Cottle Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Cottle Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Crossroads Psychiatric Group445 Dolley Madison Rd Ste 410, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 292-1510
-
2
Crossroads Psychiatric Group600 Green Valley Rd Ste 204, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 292-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottle Jr?
My mom had been going to Dr Cottle for over 20 years! She passed away 2 years ago! Dr Cottle sent me a sympathy card that he personally signed and his receptionist did too ! They are the best
About Dr. Carey Cottle Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881786267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottle Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottle Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottle Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottle Jr works at
Dr. Cottle Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottle Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottle Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottle Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottle Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottle Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.