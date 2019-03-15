Dr. Carey York Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carey York Best, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carey York Best, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. York Best works at
Locations
-
1
Ovulations Disorders Clinic55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6850Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Primary Health Servics Inc40 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-3860
- 3 40 2nd Ave Ste 400, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-3860
-
4
Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Waltham52 2nd Ave Ste 402, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. York Best?
Dr. York Best is an outstanding Doctor, Surgeon, and wonderful human being. Before I met Dr. York Best, I suffered for a year with extremely heavy periods lasting weeks sometimes longer and I was finally diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids by my former gynecologist that wasn’t concerned about my fibroids. Dr. York Best listened and truly empathized with my concerns and made me feel so comfortable. It’s been a year since my surgery and I feel great! I would highly recommend Dr. York Best.
About Dr. Carey York Best, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194707836
Education & Certifications
- Bingham Womens & Mass Gen Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York Best has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York Best works at
Dr. York Best has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. York Best. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.