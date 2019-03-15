See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Carey York Best, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carey York Best, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. York Best works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ovulations Disorders Clinic
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-6850
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Primary Health Servics Inc
    40 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-3860
  3. 3
    40 2nd Ave Ste 400, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-3860
  4. 4
    Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Waltham
    52 2nd Ave Ste 402, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-3860

Hospital Affiliations
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2019
    Dr. York Best is an outstanding Doctor, Surgeon, and wonderful human being. Before I met Dr. York Best, I suffered for a year with extremely heavy periods lasting weeks sometimes longer and I was finally diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids by my former gynecologist that wasn’t concerned about my fibroids. Dr. York Best listened and truly empathized with my concerns and made me feel so comfortable. It’s been a year since my surgery and I feel great! I would highly recommend Dr. York Best.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carey York Best, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194707836
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bingham Womens & Mass Gen Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carey York Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. York Best has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. York Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. York Best has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. York Best. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York Best.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

