Dr. Carey Alkire, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Alkire works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.