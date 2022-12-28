Overview

Dr. Caren Wilkie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkie works at Florida Health Care Plans in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.