Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caren Taylor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
University of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4517
-
2
Venice Gastroenterology825 VENETIAN PKWY, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 483-5730
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I had my first colonoscopy with Dr. Taylor and I can tell you that if you are looking for someone competent, talented and who can communicate clearly how will be the procedure, that's Dr. Taylor and her team! I'm really pleased with her. Everything went smooth!
About Dr. Caren Taylor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1679872808
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.