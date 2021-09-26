See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (51)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Schaecher works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 360 in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 360
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 360C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-7220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Caren Schaecher, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1326067711
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schaecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schaecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schaecher works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 360 in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schaecher’s profile.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaecher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

