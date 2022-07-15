Dr. Caren Reaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Reaves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caren Reaves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Reaves works at
Locations
Caring for Women - Denton2805 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 591-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Reaves for a consultation on a tubal ligation. She was kind, warm and informative. She asked about my decision making process but did not negate my thoughts or feelings, or push back on my decision (which I was fully expecting being an unmarried 32 year old without any children). She walked me through the procedure, risks, post op, everything. Even drew a diagram. Gave me plenty of time to ask questions etc. This visit was a wonderful experience, especially considering I was really anxious about it. I highly recommend Dr. Reaves.
About Dr. Caren Reaves, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932105459
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Medical School-Dallas Children's Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reaves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reaves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reaves has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reaves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reaves.
