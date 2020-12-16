Dr. Caren Mikesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Mikesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Caren Mikesh, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Monica Otero MD PA694 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 775-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mikesh for years, and she is by far the best dermatologist in Naples. She is thorough, cautious, and is a kind person. Her staff is very competent and friendly as well. She is the only dermatologist I trust, she doesn't just carve you up to increase her bill.
About Dr. Caren Mikesh, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
