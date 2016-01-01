See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Caren Kirschner, MD

Pediatrics
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Caren Kirschner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kirschner works at Fox Chase Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fox Chase Pediatrics
    7500 Central Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Asthma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Asthma

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • Pediatrics
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023010865
Education & Certifications

  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caren Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirschner works at Fox Chase Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kirschner’s profile.

Dr. Kirschner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

