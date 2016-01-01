Dr. Caren Douenias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douenias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Douenias, MD
Overview
Dr. Caren Douenias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Big Flats, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Guthrie Corning Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southern Tier Neuromedicine84 Canal St Ste 8, Big Flats, NY 14814 Directions (607) 301-4141
- 2 919 Westfall Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Guthrie Corning Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caren Douenias, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1114009958
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douenias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douenias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douenias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douenias has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douenias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Douenias. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douenias.
