Overview

Dr. Caren Douenias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Big Flats, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Guthrie Corning Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Douenias works at Howard Silberstein in Big Flats, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.