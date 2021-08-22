Dr. Caren Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caren Craig, MD
Overview
Dr. Caren Craig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1205 York Rd Ste 38, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 832-2401
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craig delivered my baby March 2019. She was caring and very informative during my pregnancy. Delivery was smooth with no complications. If I have another child I would love for her to deliver my baby once again.
About Dr. Caren Craig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902834419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
