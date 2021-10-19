Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cara Smith, MD
Dr. Cara Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
St Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 544-8644
Every Woman Ob/gyn633 South Blvd E Ste 2300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 659-1150
Michael R. Nicholson MD Pllc5220 Highland Rd Ste 230, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 456-8001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rochester Medical Group3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1450, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 659-1150
Women Caring For Women1750 S Telegraph Rd Ste 104, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-8900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I've never met a more caring doctor. She has diagnosed me with a few health issues that many other doctors dropped the ball on. Most doctors don't even listen to me when I tell them my symptoms. She gets excited to see me at appointments and makes me feel valued. I've delivered two babies under her care and would was able to put my full trust in her making the process so much easier. Most of their office staff pretty great as well. I will recommend her to anyone. I just wish I could find a family doctor as great as she is.
About Dr. Cara Smith, MD
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.