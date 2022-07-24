Dr. Cara Simmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Simmonds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cara Simmonds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Damascus, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Simmonds works at
Locations
-
1
Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht26005 Ridge Rd Ste 200, Damascus, MD 20872 Directions (301) 414-2300
-
2
Simmonds, Martin & Helmbrecht555 Quince Orchard Rd Ste 410, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 414-2300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Simmonds & Simmonds Chtd11921 Rockville Pike Ste 400, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 514-0140Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She immediately puts you at your ease. She has a warm personality. Her examination of the breast was thorough and she told you what she was doing. The vaginal exam was thorough. Afterwards I had a question about the previous mammogram. She took me to her office and explained it carefully and thoroughly. I liked her very much and you like her to continue to be my doctor.
About Dr. Cara Simmonds, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821318932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmonds accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmonds works at
Dr. Simmonds has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmonds.
