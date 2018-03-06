Dr. Cara Sedney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Sedney, MD
Overview
Dr. Cara Sedney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Sedney works at
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7401
- 2 9183 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7401
-
3
Bridgeport Uhc Neurosurgery Clinic227 Medical Park Dr Ste 103, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sedney?
Dr. Sedney is very professional and thorough about her work. Her bedside manners are second to none, she doesn't rush you through and is more than glad to answer any question you have for her. I'd recommend her to anyone in and outside the WV area.
About Dr. Cara Sedney, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922205525
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedney works at
Dr. Sedney has seen patients for Broken Neck, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.