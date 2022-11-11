Overview

Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Myeloma Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.