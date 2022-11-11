Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cara Rosenbaum, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Myeloma Center425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
She can be intense but you want her on your team.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326211160
- University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
