Dr. Cara M Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara M Rogers, DO
Overview
Dr. Cara M Rogers, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Emergency pituitary gland surgery in early '21 didn't allow for pre-op consult. Successful with post op meeting of over one hour that clearly explained the entire procedure. Dr. Rogers is a gift to those in residency.
About Dr. Cara M Rogers, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477893691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.