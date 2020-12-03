See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Cara Poland, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Cara Poland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr Poland was very kind to me and very attentive. She accurately assessed my situation and was honest with me about treatment options. I was honestly very nervous when I was initially referred to her because so many doctors treat pain patients like addicts, and I assumed that an addiction specialist would just assume that everyone on certain meds is automatically an addict. She dispelled my nerves immediately and was warm, funny, and kind. She also provided me with an excellent and much appreciated referral to a new primary care doctor. She's knowledgeable and treats people like human beings rather than numbers and statistics.
    About Dr. Cara Poland, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1184890642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

