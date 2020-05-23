See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Bristol, CT
Dr. Cara Pittari, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cara Pittari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bristol, CT. They graduated from Saint Georges University School Of Medicine Granada, West Indies and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Pittari works at Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group, Bradley Street Primary Care in Bristol, CT with other offices in Burlington, CT and Wolcott, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group, Bradley Street Primary Care
    61 Bradley St, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 584-8021
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group Division of Neurology
    258 Spielman Hwy, Burlington, CT 06013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-9473
  3. 3
    Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group Division of Neurology
    464 Wolcott Rd, Wolcott, CT 06716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-9473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Stroke
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Stroke

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cara Pittari, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548493273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Georges University School Of Medicine Granada, West Indies
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Pittari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

