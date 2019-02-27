Dr. Cara Pendley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Pendley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cara Pendley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've been seeing Dr. Pendley for close to a year and a half now and I've not had a single appointment where she hasn't spent at least 45 minutes + with me, "face-to-face" time, not "waiting to see her" time. She is genuinely concerned about what's going on with me and has promised to figure out the root of my problems.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1376760439
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
