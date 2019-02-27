See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Cara Pendley, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cara Pendley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Pendley works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinsonism, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic PC
    8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinsonism
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr. Pendley for close to a year and a half now and I've not had a single appointment where she hasn't spent at least 45 minutes + with me, "face-to-face" time, not "waiting to see her" time. She is genuinely concerned about what's going on with me and has promised to figure out the root of my problems.
    About Dr. Cara Pendley, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376760439
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Pendley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pendley works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pendley’s profile.

    Dr. Pendley has seen patients for Parkinsonism, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

