Overview

Dr. Cara Pendley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Pendley works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinsonism, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.