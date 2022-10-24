Dr. Cara Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Mathews, MD
Dr. Cara Mathews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7520MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 1 Blackstone St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 453-7520
Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 235-3500
- Kent Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Mathews operated on me quickly after ovarian cancer was found. With other health problems my recovery took a LONG time. She was so kind to me and reassured me when I felt I would die of complications. I was a tough case and thoughtful follow thru on my condition ultimately saved me.
- Oncology
- English
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.