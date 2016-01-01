See All Vascular Surgeons in Mayfield Heights, OH
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lyle works at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest in Mayfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients.

    Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest
    6801 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 (440) 517-1966

Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy

Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy

About Dr. Cara Lyle, MD

  Vascular Surgery
  9 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1891114328
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  Cleveland Clinic

