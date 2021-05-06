Overview

Dr. Cara Lutze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Lutze works at Legacy Medical Group-Bridgeport in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.