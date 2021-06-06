Overview

Dr. Cara Jakob, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Jakob works at Total Family Healthcare in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.