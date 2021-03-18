Overview

Dr. Cara Hammonds, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Benton, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Caldwell Medical Center, Crittenden Community Hospital, Lourdes Hospital and Marshall County Hospital.



Dr. Hammonds works at Marshall County Surgical & Medical Group in Benton, KY with other offices in Paducah, KY and Marion, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.