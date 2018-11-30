Overview

Dr. Cara Hahs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Hahs works at Mercy Clinic Breast Surgery in Ballwin, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.