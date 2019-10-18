Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guilfoyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
Dr. Guilfoyle works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Point Multi-Specialty Clinic3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 110, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 345-3555
-
2
Breast Care Specialists P.c.250 Cetronia Rd Ste 302, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-7333
-
3
Coordinated Health Primary Care-bethlehem2300 Highland Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 366-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guilfoyle?
I felt the office was very professional and I was glad to meet the doctor. She took her time and went over everything step by step.
About Dr. Cara Guilfoyle, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114181930
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guilfoyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guilfoyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guilfoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guilfoyle works at
Dr. Guilfoyle has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guilfoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guilfoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guilfoyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guilfoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guilfoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.