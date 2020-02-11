See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Cara Grimes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Grimes works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Columbia University Medical Center OBGYN
    516 Route 303 Ste 4, Orangeburg, NY 10962
  3. 3
    Columbia Doctors- Columbus Circle
    1790 Broadway Fl 12, New York, NY 10019
  4. 4
    Advanced Obgyn Associates
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2700S, Hawthorne, NY 10532

  Westchester Medical Center

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 12 ratings
    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr. Grimes is highly professional, engaging and shows sincere interest in the patient. I did not feel rushed. Even her staff were engaging and easy to be with. The entire experience was positive.
    Susan B. — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Cara Grimes, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1083751184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UC San Diego
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Medical Education
    J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
