Overview

Dr. Cara Grimes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Grimes works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.