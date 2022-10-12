See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Cara Garretson, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cara Garretson, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garretson works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 203, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Garretson for 6+ years and she is fantastic. She is extremely thorough and walks you through every step of the exam. While she has become very popular because of her clinical capabilities and exceptional bedside manner it is harder to get an "annual" appointment. I would suggest scheduling future appointments as you leave your current appointment.
    — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Cara Garretson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033249677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Garretson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garretson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garretson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garretson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garretson works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Garretson’s profile.

    Dr. Garretson has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garretson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garretson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garretson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garretson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garretson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
