Dr. Cara Garretson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cara Garretson, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garretson works at
Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li1460 N Halsted St Ste 203, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Garretson for 6+ years and she is fantastic. She is extremely thorough and walks you through every step of the exam. While she has become very popular because of her clinical capabilities and exceptional bedside manner it is harder to get an "annual" appointment. I would suggest scheduling future appointments as you leave your current appointment.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033249677
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
