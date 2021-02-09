See All Family Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Cara Fininzio, DO

Family Medicine
3 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cara Fininzio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Fininzio works at Primary Care Of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williamsville Obstetrics and Gynecology
    30 N Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Fininzio for over five years. She and I have great relationship. I trust her. She listens extremely well and has treated me with respect, knowledge and compassion. I feel like we are partners in keeping me healthy! Love my experience with her.
    Patricia Meyer Lee — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Cara Fininzio, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cara Fininzio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fininzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fininzio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fininzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fininzio works at Primary Care Of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fininzio’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fininzio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fininzio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fininzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fininzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

