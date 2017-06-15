Dr. Cara Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Downey, MD
Dr. Cara Downey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Locations
Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC1009 Missouri St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 930-2071
Cara Downey, MD2500 West Loop S, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 347-3863
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I am so happy with Dr. Downey. I appreciate how professional and honest Dr. Downey is when you have your consultation with her. Dr. Downey is obviously a perfectionist and I love the results!!!! I would highly recommend her.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013142165
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine Plastic Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
