Dr. Cara Debley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Debley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cara Debley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Debley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Edmonds21600 Highway 99 Ste 260, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 744-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Debley?
Patient of Dr. De key for many years. Unlike other thoughtless reviewers, I understand the state of healthcare in the US and don’t hold its problems against any one provider. They are systemic. Dr. Debley is professional, competent, and caring. I appreciate her straightforward approach to medicine. I’ve undergone a few procedures without hesitation or incident under her care. I’m sorry to hear she is leaving the Gastro Health practice and hope she will continue to practice in the region so that I can continue to see her.
About Dr. Cara Debley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265459135
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debley works at
Dr. Debley has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Debley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.