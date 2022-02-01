Dr. Beach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cara Beach, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cara Beach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Beach works at
Locations
Northwest Extremity Specialists - Cedar Mill Clinic12400 NW Cornell Rd Ste 201, Portland, OR 97229 Directions (650) 537-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Removed my toenail and it healed up in 2 weeks Another Podiatrist did it years ago and it took 6 months of severe pain before it healed
About Dr. Cara Beach, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619338829
